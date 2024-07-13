Donald Trump Rushed off Stage Following Assassination Attempt in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA — Former President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after an assassination attempt.

During a discussion on border crossing statistics, apparent gunshots rang through the crowd. Former President Trump reacted by touching his neck/ear, where there was blood that was visible across his face.

His security team promptly moved him to safety as they addressed the situation on stage. The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.

Soon after, his motorcade departed the venue, and there has been no update on his condition.

At this time it’s unknown if anyone has been arrested or what type of ammunition he was hit with.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Secret Service Statement:

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

Statement from San Bernardino County Sheriffs:

“We are aware of the recent assassination attempt in Pennsylvania involving former President Trump. We are working with our local and federal partners to ensure the safety of our citizens in San Bernardino County. We will continue to monitor and keep you informed of any changes.”

UPDATE: According to unverified reports, a bystander in the crowd has died, and a second was seriously injured.

UPDATE: Officials have confirmed the shooter in Trump’s assassination attempt was shot and killed by the Secret Service Counter Sniper Team. Video circulating on social media shows the alleged shooter on a rooftop wearing what appeared to be muted tan-colored clothing. Witnesses reported seeing him armed with a rifle.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Trump survived. God bless this man. pic.twitter.com/3d1hIIILul — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 13, 2024

🚨SHOTS FIRED AT TRUMP RALLY🚨 WATCH as Secret service escorts Trump away! Trump remained unfazed ('Let me get my shoes!') and raised his fist with the crowd. pic.twitter.com/LZwVnpPNhp — News Nomad 🗞 (@The_Nomad_News) July 13, 2024

this BBC interview with a guy outside the security perimeter who claims he saw the shooter before he fired is absolutely wild pic.twitter.com/vJpKZTxSAe — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 13, 2024





(Scroll Down To Comment)