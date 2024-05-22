Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested After Barricading Inside Helendale Home

HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A domestic violence suspect was arrested late Monday night in Helendale after barricading himself inside his home and threatening a deputy.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to a 911 call at 10:52 p.m. on the 27500 block of Lakeview Drive, where an altercation had reportedly taken place.

Upon arrival, Deputy C. Lopez discovered that Cory Moraco, 29, had allegedly assaulted a family member. While Deputy Lopez was speaking with the victim in the front yard, Moraco came outside and threatened him.

This prompted a response from additional deputies, and as a safety measure, nearby residences were evacuated.

Moraco then barricaded himself inside the house, leading to a standoff with law enforcement. Deputies used a public address system to urge Moraco to surrender.

After more than an hour, deputies deployed pepper balls through a bedroom window, successfully ending the standoff and allowing them to take Moraco into custody without further incident.

Moraco is currently being held on $50,000 bail.

We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of those evacuated during this incident. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Deputy C. Lopez at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Anonymous tips can be made through We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.





