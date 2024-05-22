 
All NewsFeaturedHelendale

Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested After Barricading Inside Helendale Home

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 22, 2024 | 5:00 amLast Updated: May 22, 2024 | 5:00 am
Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested After Barricading Inside Helendale Home
(image: google maps)

HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A domestic violence suspect was arrested late Monday night in Helendale after barricading himself inside his home and threatening a deputy.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to a 911 call at 10:52 p.m. on the 27500 block of Lakeview Drive, where an altercation had reportedly taken place.

Upon arrival, Deputy C. Lopez discovered that Cory Moraco, 29, had allegedly assaulted a family member. While Deputy Lopez was speaking with the victim in the front yard, Moraco came outside and threatened him.

This prompted a response from additional deputies, and as a safety measure, nearby residences were evacuated.

Moraco then barricaded himself inside the house, leading to a standoff with law enforcement. Deputies used a public address system to urge Moraco to surrender.

After more than an hour, deputies deployed pepper balls through a bedroom window, successfully ending the standoff and allowing them to take Moraco into custody without further incident.

More Local News

Moraco is currently being held on $50,000 bail.

We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of those evacuated during this incident. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Deputy C. Lopez at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Anonymous tips can be made through We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 22, 2024 | 5:00 amLast Updated: May 22, 2024 | 5:00 am

More Local News

Operation Consequences: May 11, 2024, through May 17, 2024

51 Felony Arrests and 29 Firearms Seized during Operation Consequences May 11th through May 17, 2024

May 21, 2024
Authorities Investigate Death of Apple Valley Man Found Under Victorville Bridge

Authorities Investigate Death of Apple Valley Man Found Under Victorville Bridge

May 21, 2024
MDAQMD Secures Over $1 Million in Funding for Adelanto Elementary School District's Electric Buses

MDAQMD Secures Over $1 Million in Funding for Adelanto Elementary School District’s Electric Buses

May 21, 2024
controlled burn in big pines

Plume of Smoke Visible in Victor Valley from Prescribed Fire Near Wrightwood

May 21, 2024
Back to top button