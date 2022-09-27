Adelanto News
Dog shot when unknown suspect fires 18 rounds at a home in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A dog inside of an Adelanto home was shot after an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds at the residence, officials said.
On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 11:23 p.m., deputies with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a shooting in the 10800 block of Pemberton Street in Adelanto.
Deputies arrived at the location and determined an unknown suspect or suspects fired 18 rounds at the victim’s residence.
“More than a dozen rounds struck the victim’s residence and fence, and one round struck the victim’s dog. The dog was injured, but survived. No other injuries were reported,” stated the release.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Williams, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
