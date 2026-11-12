DNA Testing Identifies Indiana Veteran 52 Years After Fatal I-15 Crash Near Baker

BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 20-year-old military veteran killed in a 1974 crash on Interstate 15 near Baker has been identified as Terrance Lee Ronco of Valparaiso, Indiana, according to written statements from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and the DNA Doe Project.

On November 8, 1974, a van traveling on Interstate 15 near Baker collided with a truck and caught fire. The van’s driver and one of its three passengers were killed. Investigators identified the driver, while the passenger, a hitchhiker picked up along the way, remained unidentified for more than 50 years.

Investigators initially believed the hitchhiker was between 20 and 30 years old. He reportedly went by “Terrance” and was also known as “Lee.” He may have been picked up in Iowa and was believed to be headed to Nevada to collect a paycheck from a dishwashing job. He had also mentioned living in Indiana and Florida.

Over the years, the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office compared dental records, entered the case into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and uploaded a DNA profile to the Combined DNA Index System. The Sheriff’s Department said Ronco had never been formally reported missing.

In February 2026, volunteer genealogists with the DNA Doe Project began researching the case with support from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. They found family ties to Indiana and evidence of recent Italian ancestry. Their research led them to the Indiana portion of the greater Chicago area, where they focused on Porter County.

After four days of research, the team identified Ronco as a possible match.

“We zeroed in on a man named Terrance Ronco, whose identity and life story seemed to fit the description of our John Doe,” said DNA Doe Project team leader Lisa Ivany. “But the real breakthrough was when we discovered the probate file of one of his relatives, which revealed that Terrance had not been in contact with his family for decades.”

Researchers found additional connections between Ronco’s ancestors and people whose DNA matched the unidentified man’s profile. The team shared its findings with the Coroner’s Division, and follow-up DNA testing confirmed Ronco’s identity.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus credited the DNA Doe Project and the investigators who worked on the case over the years.

“I am proud of our partnership with the DNA Doe Project, whose efforts helped identify this young man and veteran. I am equally grateful for the countless hours our investigators dedicated over the years, never giving up on their mission to give him back his name.

“Their determination and commitment are a testament to the fact that no case is forgotten, and every life deserves to be remembered.”

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children funded the lab work and database upload fee. Astrea Forensics performed the lab work, and GEDmatch Pro provided database access, according to the DNA Doe Project.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Coroner’s Office at 909-387-2978. Anonymous tips can be made by calling We-Tip at 844-909-3006, texting REPORT to the same number or submitting a tip online.

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