DMV reopening Victorville office Thursday amid COVID-19

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — After closing for over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Victorville DMV is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

In order to protect employees and customers, the DMV temporarily closed all offices to the public on March 27. However, the Victorville location was closed earlier and without notice on March 19th.

Customers are encouraged to continue using online services, the expanded virtual services, and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver license and vehicle registration renewals.

Behind-the-wheel driving tests continue to be suspended.

(Photo by Sheri Espinoza)

Employees will maintain physical distancing while serving customers with existing appointments and Californians in need of selected transactions that can only be completed in a DMV field office, including:

Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues

Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license

Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card

Processing commercial driver license transactions

Applying for a disabled person parking placards (this can also be done by mail using the REG 195 form)

Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license

Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus

Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allow

The California Department of Motor Vehicles said they will reopen 46 more field offices throughout the state, for a total of 71 locations assisting customers with a current appointment at the specific office and limited transactions that require an in-person visit.

(Beginning Thursday, the following 46 field offices will open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday)

Read more about the DMV’s actions during the COVID-19 pandemic by clicking here.

