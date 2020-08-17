DMV Offices to Close at 3:00 p.m. Monday-Wednesday to Conserve Energy

SACRAMENTO– The DMV will close all offices statewide at 3:00 p.m. each day, Monday August 17 through Wednesday August 19 to conserve energy and protect the health and safety of customers and employees from high heat impacts.

Customers with and without appointments will be admitted until approximately 2:30 p.m., as time and space allow, to accommodate the 3:00 p.m. shutdown. Those with appointments between 2:30 and 5:00 p.m. will be contacted and rescheduled after the heat event.

“We are doing our part to protect the state’s power grid by reducing our energy consumption,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “We know that Californians depend on us for service and apologize for any inconvenience. We will do our best to reschedule customers as soon as possible.”

Customers are encouraged to avoid an office visit by going online to take care of their DMV needs. Many services are now available 24/7 at dmv.ca.gov/online.

The DMV is also using shade structures where available, offering mobile tickets so customers can wait in an air-conditioned car or other building and return when it is their turn, and making water available to customers and employees.

During the closures and where possible, DMV employees will telework. Those currently working from home during this period of excessive heat will continue to do so and are encouraged to reduce energy consumption, especially during peak hours.

The DMV is also reducing energy consumption throughout the day by turning off all unnecessary lights and equipment and closing blinds and other window coverings. After 3:00 p.m., air conditioning and other large equipment use is being reduced as much as possible.

More information about energy conservation is available at flexalert.org.