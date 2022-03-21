DMV Now Offers Online Driver’s License Testing Options 

Sacramento – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering online options so customers who need to take a driver’s license knowledge test can complete the requirement at home before visiting a DMV office.

For customers renewing a license with a knowledge test requirement, the DMV offers two options. In addition to a remote version of the traditional knowledge test, there also is an interactive eLearning course available.

“This is one more example of how the DMV is modernizing to add more convenient services online that used to be only available in an office,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “We continue to incorporate ways to bring DMV services to our customers when and where they want.”

Eligible customers are prompted to choose the remote exam or eLearning course after filling out the online driver’s license application and paying the fee. Currently, the remote exam is available for the nearly 2 million tests taken by Californians renewing their license each year, the more than 1.3 million tests taken by adults getting their license for the first time who also don’t have a California- identification card, and Californians getting a REAL ID or motorcycle license for the first time. The eLearning course is available for Californians renewing their license.

Choosing an online testing option significantly reduces the time it takes to complete a transaction in a DMV office.

Customers with a testing requirement for their license must still go to an office after completing one of the online options to provide the required identity and residency documents, take a photo, provide a thumbprint, complete a vision screening and be issued a licensing document.

(Hugo C. Valdez, Victor Valley News)

Interactive eLearning course

The newly offered eLearning course can be taken on a computer, laptop, tablet or mobile device and is available 24/7. There are seven interactive modules that must be completed, including quizzes after each module. The eLearning course takes approximately 45 minutes and is currently available only in English. The course is an ideal option for people who need to renew their license and have trouble with exams or prefer an alternative learning method.

Online knowledge test

The online test is available in 35 languages to customers who have an internet-enabled computer or laptop with a webcam. The test cannot be taken on a tablet or mobile device. Customers can begin the online exam between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding state holidays.

For identity verification and as a fraud prevention measure, online test participants are required to verify their identity and agree to be monitored throughout the exam.

The test can be attempted online twice. If a customer fails to pass the test after two tries, they will be prompted to go to a DMV office to take the test a third time.

