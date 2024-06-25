DMV Now Offering No-Fail eLearning Driver’s License Renewal Course in Spanish

CALIFORNIA (VVNG.com) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is expanding its popular no-fail eLearning driver’s license renewal option to include a Spanish language version. This initiative underscores the DMV’s commitment to serving California’s diverse population by making services more accessible and convenient.

Customers renewing their driver’s license with a knowledge test requirement can now choose to complete the eLearning course in English or Spanish. The interactive eLearning course includes seven modules with quizzes after each module and can be taken on a computer, laptop, tablet, or mobile device, making it accessible 24/7. Each quiz can be taken multiple times, making this a no-fail exam option. The eLearning course has been available in English since 2022, with an average of more than 45,000 Californians completing the course in recent months.

“This is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to meet the needs of all Californians,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “By expanding our services to include a Spanish language option for the eLearning renewal course, we are ensuring that more Californians can take advantage of our easy-to-use online services.”

The eLearning course takes approximately 45 minutes to complete and is designed as an ideal alternative for individuals who have difficulty with traditional exams or prefer a different learning method. After completing the course, customers may be required to visit a DMV office to finalize their renewal by providing the required identity and residency documents, taking a photo, providing a thumbprint, completing a vision screening, and receiving their licensing document. Choosing an online testing option significantly reduces the time it takes to complete a transaction in a DMV office.

In addition to the Spanish eLearning course, the DMV continues to offer its online knowledge test in 35 languages. The online test can be taken on an internet-enabled computer or laptop with a webcam and is available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding state holidays. Participants are required to verify their identity and agree to be monitored throughout the exam as a fraud prevention measure.

The next language scheduled for eLearning translation is Chinese. There is no date yet set for this translation.

Online Services

The DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit, including simple self-service transactions that are no longer available in offices. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.



The DMV also offers an improved online MyDMV customer experience that is faster, easier and can be personalized. Once signed in to a MyDMV account, all of an individual’s driver’s license and vehicle related information is contained in one location including a multi-car garage for all vehicle information.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must sign in or create a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov, and then opt in.





(Scroll Down To Comment)