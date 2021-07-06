DMV now offering email reminders for driver’s license renewals

SACRAMENTO, Calif – California residents now have the option to receive driver’s license renewal notices via email instead of traditional mail as the Department of Motor Vehicles’ ongoing effort to expand digital services and reduce its carbon footprint.

The DMV will begin sending electronic renewal notices to eligible customers who opt in starting in August for driver’s licenses expiring in December 2021. Renewal notices are sent about three to four months before a license expires, typically every five years.

“Our customers can now ‘go green’ with the DMV and opt in to receive an email instead of a paper renewal notice in the mail when their driver’s license is about to expire,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “This new paperless option is convenient for the customer, makes renewing online a breeze and will save tons of paper every year. We hope our customers see the value and sign up for this new electronic option.”

To opt in, customers must first sign in or create a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov, and select the option to receive driver’s license renewal notices by email. DMV said the paperless option also will simplify the renewal process by linking to the sign-in page for the online renewal form and information about applying for a REAL ID.

The DMV implemented the new email notification service with security in mind. Email renewal reminders will not include the full driver’s license number, and the DMV does not share customer email addresses with private companies.

The DMV has recently taken many steps to offer more digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit.

The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.

Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

With more customers using online services, DMV offices have more space to accommodate Californians who need a REAL ID or complete other tasks that require an office visit.

