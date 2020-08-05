DMV Now Offering Commercial Driver’s License Renewals Online

CALIFORNIA – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering commercial driver’s license renewals online, something that previously required a visit to a DMV office.

“This new online service is one more way we are making it easier on the commercial drivers who move essential goods throughout the state,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said.

Eligible commercial drivers can upload the necessary documents, pay the required fee by credit or debit card, and then receive their new card within a few weeks. Link to renew online at dmv.ca.gov/online.

Commercial drivers required to take a test or who do not have a clean driving record are not eligible to renew online and must visit a DMV office, officials said.

In the past few months, the DMV began offering new online options for commercial drivers to submit medical certificate updates and request a free temporary paper extension for an expiring license.

The DMV also recently launched motor carrier permit renewals online – streamlining the process to shorten the time thousands of California businesses must wait to receive their new permits, which are required for numerous transportation and commercial activities in California.

