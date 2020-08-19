DMV: Health screening and temperature checks required for all customers and employees

CALIFORNIA — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its health screening questions and temperature checks to all customers and employees entering a DMV facility beginning August 20th, officials said.

According to a news release, customers who record a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be rescheduled for a future DMV appointment. DMV employees will have their temperature checked before the start of each shift, and those with temperatures above 100.4 will be sent home.

This new procedure, using an infrared thermometer, is in addition to other recent protective actions taken by the DMV:

All employees wear protective equipment including face coverings.

Employees maintain physical distancing and have access to disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, gloves, face shields and soap and water.

Access to hand-washing stations for customer use in select locations.

Customers are required to wear a face covering and remain 6 feet apart in line.

Customers are offered a text message that allows them to wait outside the building until notified it is their turn to be served.

Entry into the building is metered.

Expanded online services at dmv.ca.gov/online to eliminate the need to visit a field office.

The DMV recommends customers use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.