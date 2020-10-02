All News
DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through December
Sacramento – California commercial drivers can continue delivering essential products and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic without worrying about an expiring license following a new round of extensions today by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
In accordance with updated guidance from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the DMV is issuing an extension through December 31, 2020, to all commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and endorsements expiring between March and December 31, 2020. A previous extension had been set to expire at the end of September.
The DMV has alerted California law enforcement of the new extensions.
While the extension is automatic, eligible commercial drivers will not receive a new card or an extension in the mail. As an option, beginning October 5, 2020, they can request a free temporary paper extension online to document their extension, though one is not needed to drive. Commercial drivers who previously requested an extension through September 30, 2020, may submit a new request to document the new expiration date.
Current, valid CDL and Commercial License Permit holders whose medical certifications expire on or after March 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020 have an extension until October 31, 2020, and those expiring June 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 have an extension until December 31, 2020, to obtain and submit a new, valid medical certificate.
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Man assaulted during carjacking attempt in Victorville Winco parking lot
-
All News6 days ago
The public’s help is needed in locating Carlos Alexander Baltazar
-
All News3 days ago
Apple Valley man, 36, dies at hospital after Monday morning crash
-
All News3 days ago
Spring Valley Lake man knocked unconscious in violent attack
-
All News2 days ago
Deadly officer involved shooting investigation underway in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
33-year-old pedestrian killed Friday night in Apple Valley
-
All News3 days ago
18-year-old airlifted after rollover crash on I-15 in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Overturned semi causing major delays on SB-15 in the Cajon Pass