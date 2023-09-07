DMV Expands Eligibility for At-Home Testing

Sacramento – The California Department of Motor Vehicles announces that Californians under 18 years old who need a driver’s license, and individuals moving to California from out of state who need to take a driver’s license knowledge test are now eligible to complete the requirement at home before visiting a DMV office.

“The online test can be taken in the convenience of your living room,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “This is another example of how the DMV is providing service to customers when and where they want them.”

Eligible customers are prompted to choose the remote exam option after filling out the online driver’s license application and paying the application fee. For customers under 18 years old, a parent or guardian is required to give consent to allow the DMV to interact with them online and record their test-taking as part of the online requirements.

After completing the online exam, customers must still visit an office to provide required identity and residency documents, take a photo, provide a thumbprint, complete a vision screening and be issued a licensing document.

Online knowledge test

The online test is offered in 35 languages to customers who have an internet-enabled computer or laptop with a webcam. It is available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding state holidays. The test cannot be taken on a tablet or mobile device.

As a fraud prevention measure, online test participants are required to verify their identity and agree to be monitored throughout the exam.

The test can be attempted online twice. Customers who fail both attempts will be prompted to go to a DMV office to take the test a third time.

Interactive eLearning course

Customers renewing their driver’s license with a knowledge test requirement can choose to take a remote version of the traditional knowledge test or an interactive eLearning course with seven interactive modules that must be completed, including quizzes after each module.

The eLearning course can be taken on a computer, laptop, tablet or mobile device and is available 24/7. It is currently only offered in English and takes approximately 45 minutes to complete. This is an ideal option for people who have trouble with exams or prefer an alternative learning method.

Remember, most DMV tasks can be completed without an office visit using DMV Online Services.