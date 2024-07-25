DMB Development Announces First Four Builder Partners for New Silverwood Community

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com ) — Silverwood, a new master-planned community located in the Summit Valley area of Hesperia, has announced its first four home builder partners: Lennar, Richmond American Homes, Watt Capital Developers, and Woodside Homes.

Each builder has created unique home designs and floorplans specifically for Silverwood, providing a variety of options to suit different lifestyles.

The community will feature over 20 floorplans, offering a range of home sizes. Some of the key features include RV and toy parking, rear yard casitas, multi-generational floorplans, front porches, and bold exterior paint colors.

“We are thrilled to partner with our home builders to bring this much needed housing inventory to Southern California where a lack of supply, especially for middle class families looking to own, has been a challenge,” says John Ohanian, General Manager of Silverwood. “We are also excited to develop this new community in an environmentally responsible way, taking advantage of the spectacular setting – creating a place where families can grow and thrive.”

Silverwood aims to cater to both first-time and move-up buyers, with prices starting in the $400,000’s. The first phase, set to open in early 2025, will include more than 2,000 homes.



“Silverwood will create the opportunity for thousands of families to live in a gorgeous natural setting with endless opportunities for outdoor recreation, all within a reasonable commute to San Bernardino, Riverside, Ontario, and other existing employment hubs,” says John Ohanian.

Builder Profiles

Lennar:

Lennar is known for its “Everything’s Included” approach, which integrates popular features and upgrades into the base price of their homes. This approach provides buyers with modern, efficient, and smart homes.

Richmond American Homes:

Richmond American Homes has a reputation for offering personalized home building experiences. Buyers can choose from a variety of floorplans and have numerous opportunities for customization to suit their individual needs and preferences.

Watt Capital Developers:

Watt Capital Developers specialize in creating homes with innovative and sustainable features. Their designs often include energy-efficient systems and environmentally friendly materials, aligning with Silverwood’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

Woodside Homes:

Woodside Homes focuses on building homes that promote healthy living. They emphasize flexible floorplans, open spaces, and modern amenities that enhance homebuyers’ quality of life.

Community Features

Silverwood aims to evoke a small-town California feel, promoting walkability and community ties while remaining connected to nature. The community will include 59 miles of off-street trails, 107 miles of paths and paseos, and 387 acres of parks. Future development plans feature more than 700,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, including a library, post office, fire stations, public schools, and walkable town squares with shopping and dining.

The community’s location offers easy access to outdoor recreation areas like Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear, and Silverwood Lake, providing ample opportunities for activities. Silverwood is conveniently commutable to San Bernardino, Riverside, Ontario, and other employment hubs.

Further details on floorplans, home elevations, and pricing will be announced later this summer.

For more information on Silverwood, visit: http://www.silverwoodcalifornia.com.

About Silverwood

Silverwood is a 9,366-acre lifestyle community planned in Hesperia, California, within the Inland Empire. It is entitled for over 15,000 homes, 700,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, and 4,900 acres of open space.

The community is designed to provide a walkable, small-town California feel, with over half of the land dedicated to parks and natural open spaces. Key team members include DMB Development, Schlegel Capital, and Beaumont Partners. Over the next 25 years, more than $1.6 billion will be invested to enhance the region’s infrastructure and services. For more information, visit http://www.silverwoodcalifornia.com.





