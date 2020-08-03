Dive team recover body of boater missing in Big Bear Lake since Saturday

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed they’ve recovered the body of a boater missing since Saturday evening in the waters of Big Bear Lake.

On August 1, 2020, at about 6:30 PM a drowning was reported near the Big Bear Lake Observatory and the east boat ramp.

Through the weekend, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Dive Team along with the Sheriff’s Helicopter 40King used sonar technology in an attempt to help locate the victim. San Bernardino County Fire Boat 96 and Lake Patrol from BBMWD, Dive teams from Riverside Sherif, also responded and assisted with search efforts.

On Monday morning, the SBCS Dive Team tweeted and said they had resumed the search for the victim. Several hours later at about 2:30 PM, the dive team tweeted again and confirmed they had successfully recovered the body from Big Bear Lake.

“Our sincerest condolences to the family for the loss. Glad that we were able to provide some closure,” stated the SBCSD Dive Team.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroners Office.

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team)

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team)

