Distracted driver rear-ends a vehicle on Highway 395 killing an Adelanto man

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 35-year-old Adelanto man was killed when he was rear-ended by a distracted driver on US Highway 395.

It happened on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at about 6:11 pm., at the intersection of US 395 and Auburn Avenue.

Sheriff’s officials said Christopher Dixon was stopped in the northbound lane of the highway waiting to make a left-hand turn onto Auburn Avenue.

A 49-year-old man identified as David Gillis, a resident of Georgia, was traveling in the same direction in a 2015 Toyota Tundra and rear-ended Dixon’s 1995 Chevrolet Caprice.

Officials said the impact forced Dixon’s vehicle into the southbound lane of the highway, where it was broadsided by a southbound 2020 Dodge Durango, driven by Juan Diaz-Pascasio, 33, a resident of Victorville.

Dixon’s vehicle overturned during the incident. He suffered major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Diaz-Pascasio and several passengers in his vehicle received minor to moderate injuries and were transported to hospitals for treatment. Gillis was uninjured.

Highway 395 was shut down in both directions between El Mirage Road and Chamberlaine Road for several hours while Investigators with the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) conducted the investigation.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “at this time, alcohol, drugs, and excessive speed do not appear to be a factor in the collision. However, distracted driving is suspected to be a factor. The report will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review and filing of charges.”

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Kevin Riberich with the Victor Valley Station at (760) 552-6800 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

