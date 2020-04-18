All NewsFeatured

Disney’s free hotline returns with special sleepy time messages until April 30th

Nationwide (VVNG.com) — On Friday, shopDisney announced the return of Disney’s free hotline number where callers can hear a special message from one of their favorite characters.

“Today to 4/30, you & your family can call 1-877-7-MICKEY to hear a sleepy time message from Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, & Goofy,” the company tweeted.

The hotline is only available in the United States from April 17-April 30, 2020.

