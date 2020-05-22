Dine-in restaurants in SB County to reopen early next week, if not sooner

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Earlier this week, the state provided “readiness criteria” that would allow more counties to transition more quickly into a Later Stage 2 opening, which means reopening retail stores, malls, and dine-in restaurants.

Today the County announced that San Bernardino County meets this readiness criteria, and they’ve submitted a plan to the state and are requesting fast-track approval for reopening the county.

Approval of this “Variance and Attestation Form” would allow the County to accelerate Stage 2 opening by early next week, if not sooner.

This would allow malls, retail stores and dine-in restaurants to resume operations, with COVID-compliant safety practices in place (face covering, social distancing and sanitation).

“We know our businesses are hurting, and we know business owners are doing everything they can to prepare to open safely,” said Curt Hagman, chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “We are with you on wanting to reopen as fast as possible, and we’re going to work around the clock until you can.”

Local businesses owners can still apply to the COVID Compliant Business Partnership that will help 12,000 county businesses on a first come, first-served basis until the funds are exhausted.

Businesses can begin the application process by going to http://sbcovid19.com/covid-compliant-business-partnership-program/, where application contents and other submission requirements are listed. The application deadline is August 31, 2020.

To be eligible for participation in the Partnership, a business must have been located in San Bernardino County for at least one year, have between one and 100 employees, and be current on property tax payments. Nonprofit organizations with storefronts are eligible for the program.

