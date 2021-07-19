Semi carrying fuel overturns on SR 138 near Pinon Hills

PINON HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a semi transporting fuel was injured after a rollover crash on State Route 138 Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported on July 19th, 2021, at 1:41 pm, on westbound 138, near 200th Street East in Los Angeles County and approximately 7-8 miles from Pearblossom Highway.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the truck overturned into the dirt on the northside of the roadway, leaving the driver underneath. A witness said he was in shock and transported by ambulance to a hospital with unknown injuries.

CHP logs indicated the trailer was leaking a lot of fluids prompting a response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department Hazmat team. The owner of the company advised another tanker would be sent to offload the fuel. The company uses another company that is certified to do the hazardous material cleanup, per the logs.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

(Photo by Jose Gonzalez, for Victor Valley News)

