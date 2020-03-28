Dictionary.com Launches Free Learning At Home Center for Kids and Parents

OAKLAND, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Dictionary.com announced its launch of a Learning At Home Center that offers free, educator-reviewed materials and resources for kids from pre-K through 12th grade and their parents.

Written by the Dictionary.com editors with the help of educators from around the U.S., the learning center offers activities that kids can do on their own and tips for parents to help their kids, as well as family-centered projects to help bring parents and kids together in the evening.

Officials said, Educators spanning all grade levels review the site’s daily activities and are able to contribute their own activities and vocabulary lists.

“With virtual learning a reality for many families for the rest of the school year, the Learning at Home Center is an educational and fun supplement that features daily activities, printable worksheets, test prep quizzes, videos, and book vocabulary lists,” stated company officials in a news release.

Resources including Dictionary.com’s free app and its dictionary and thesaurus digital reference tools were used to build the unique educational activities within the Learning At Home Center.

Dictionary.com‘s goal is to teach students how to navigate the internet for research, as well as understand what they are reading about the history and usage of language and words.

