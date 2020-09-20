Devil’s Punchbowl Nature Center damaged by Bobcat Fire

DEVIL’S PUNCHBOWL, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Nature Center in Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area was damaged by the Bobcat Fire.

On Saturday, September 19, 2020, the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation said they were deeply saddened by the loss and shared photos showing some of the destruction.

Officials said animals had been evacuated earlier in the week and no animals or staff were hurt.

“Remarkably, the Wildlife Sanctuary staff office appears to have survived, with several pinyon pines, junipers and manzanita trees surrounding the park area. May this serve as a beacon of hope. We will assess the conditions of the structures and further damage to the area when we are allowed access to the site. Our local heroes-firefighters continue to work day and night to take down the multiple fires,” stated Los Angeles Department officials.

The Nature Center provided programming of native wildlife and park history and described as a gem of education for youth and residents of the County.

The Devil’s Punchbowl is a beloved natural area visited by over 130,000 park guests each year. It is a unique 1,310-acre geological wonder where visitors walk, hike, enjoy horseback rides and stargaze, to name a few favorites.

As of Saturday evening the fire was reported to be over 91,000 acres and only 15% contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Wildlife Sanctuary staff office appears to have survived, with several pinyon pines, junipers and manzanita trees surrounding the park area. (photo? County of LA Department of Parks & Recreation).

Devil’s Punch Bowl Nature Center burned (front angle) — (photo: County of LA Department of Parks & Recreation).

The @Angeles_NF visitor center has been wrapped in protective wildfire structure wrap. #Bobcatfire pic.twitter.com/hDUkL0K9sT — Jim Emery (@_JimEmery) September 20, 2020

The Unified Incident Command Teams of the Angeles Natl Forest and the LA Co Fire Dept have issued an evacuation WARNING for the following areas: South of Pearblosson Hwy,Northeast of Angeles Forest,Northwest of Mt. Emma, Southeast of Hwy 122,and West of Cheseboro Rd. pic.twitter.com/wW22IpLhwe — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 20, 2020

