UPDATE: Developmentally disabled woman located

3/3 @ 9:15 AM — Sheriff’s officials confirmed that Jasmine has been located.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies from the Victorville Sheriff’s Station are actively looking for a missing 27-year-old developmentally disabled woman named Jasmine Kingcade.

Jasmine was last seen walking on Glen Canyon Lane in Victorville at about 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The area is near Mojave Vista Elementary School, north of Bear Valley and east of Seventh Avenue.

Jasmine is 5’2”, 100 lbs., wearing a white shirt with a blueprint on the front and on the sleeves, blue jeans with holes in the front, pink shoes with white soles, and a bucket hat with a red ribbon tied around it.

Sheriff’s Volunteer Forces, a K9 Unit and Aviation are also actively looking for Jasmine.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jasmine or have seen her, please call the Victorville Sheriff’s Station immediately at 760-956-5001.

(Jasmine Kingcade, a 27-years-old developmentally disabled woman– photo courtesy Victorville Police Department)

