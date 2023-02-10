All News
Detectives Seeking Help in Locating Missing 15-year-old From Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old critical missing juvenile from Apple Valley.
Dajanaya Eddie was last seen at a residence in the 12000 block of Chief Joseph Road, on February 9, 2023.
Sheriff’s officials said Eddie left the home at 1:26 p.m. on foot and was accompanied by an unknown male.
Eddie has a medical condition that requires medication and left the home without taking it with her.
Eddie is described as a black female juvenile, 5’02”, 120 lbs. with blond hair and brown eyes.
Eddie was last seen wearing a red shirt, jeans, and carrying a red blanket. She does not have a cellphone and her whereabouts are unknown at this time.
Officials said there’s currently no information about the male she was seen walking away with.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Gustavo Garcia, of the Apple Valley Station at (760) 240-7400.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
