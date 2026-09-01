Detectives Seek Public’s Help In Unsolved 2023 Rancho Cucamonga Murder

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives are asking the public for help as they pursue new leads in the unsolved 2023 killing of 41-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident Victor Salazar.

Salazar was found with a gunshot wound in the roadway in the 10200 block of 25th Street after deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a report of shots fired at 8:14 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Salazar was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation. No suspect has been identified, and the case remains under investigation.

In an update released Sept. 1, 2026, investigators said they have developed new leads and are again seeking information from the public. Authorities said Salazar was found deceased in the area of 25th Street and Center Street in Rancho Cucamonga.

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As part of the renewed appeal, detectives are releasing a photo of Salazar and asking anyone who may have seen him before the killing, or anyone with information about the case, to contact Detective Travis Kleveno at 909-890-4904.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text REPORT to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reporting portal.

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