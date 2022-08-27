Detectives investigating two homicides less than 24 hours apart in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives conducted two separate homicide investigations less than 24 hours and just under two miles apart in Victorville.

The first homicide was reported at about 9:45 pm, on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in an alleyway between B and Fourth Streets in old town Victorville.

VVNG reached out to sheriff’s officials and spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said that deputies responded to the area for an unknown problem and found a deceased male. “The investigation is still active so I don’t have a lot of info to release currently,” stated Huerta.

(Homicide investigation at a house on Victor Street in Victorville. Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The second homicide was reported on Friday, August 26, 2022, at about 11:00 am, at a home in the 16600 block of Victor Street, next-door to the Victorville Senior Citizens Club.

VVNG reached out to the public information officer and was informed a homicide investigation was ongoing and had no further details.

A person who wished to remain anonymous told VVNG an elderly couple used to live in the home and while in the process of moving out homeless people started breaking in. Recently the vacant home has become a place for illegal activity including drugs and prostitution.

(Detectives entered through a wooden gate on the back side of the home on Victor Street. — Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

On Saturday, August 27th just before 3:00 am, Victorville City firefighters were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 16600 block of Victor Street. Upon arrival, firefighters reported they had two separate structures on fire and requested a second-alarm response. Firefighters confirmed both homes were vacant and fully involved. Both fires were knocked down and the causes are unknown.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez confirmed there was a fire at the location of the homicide. “The investigators had already cleared the scene when the fire started. Victorville Fire Department is handling the investigation,” stated Rodriguez.

The other fire was at at house that has previously burned several times at the corner of Victor Street and Rodeo Drive.

Information on both homicide investigations as well as the structure fires will be updated as they become available.

(The home was set on fire shortly after the homicide investigation was wrapped up. — Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.