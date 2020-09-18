Detectives investigating double homicide in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives are investigating after a man and woman were shot and killed inside a residence Thursday night in Hesperia.

At about 7:28 PM on September 17th deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station requested San Bernardino County Fire responded to a shooting in the 15600 block of Muscatel Street.

Firefighters responded and pronounced two people deceased at the scene.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller said no suspect or suspects are in custody and had no victim information. Miller said the investigation is ongoing and had no other information was available for release.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.