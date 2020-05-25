Detectives investigating a homicide in Hesperia on Memorial Day

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in Hesperia on Memorial Day.

At about 2:49 am, on Monday, May 25, 2020, San Bernardino County Fire was requested to respond for a shooting victim in the 10100 block of Balsam Avenue.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller told VVNG it’s very early in the investigation and no details were available for release.

As of 7:00 am, Balsam Avenue between Willow and Cashew Streets was taped-off with crime scene tape as Crime Scene Investigator (CSI) photographed the inside of a residence.

Investigators also photographed a blue baseball cap and a beer can along Willow Street before collecting it as evidence.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy J. Deberg with the Hesperia Station at 760-947-1500.

A stretch of Balsam Avenue was blocked off with sheriff’s crime scene tape. (Hugo c. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Related Article: Authorities identify man shot and killed in apparent Hesperia home invasion, burglary