Two People Wounded Following a Shooting Outside an Arco Gas Station in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives are actively investigating a recent shooting incident that occurred late Monday night outside the Arco Gas Station.

It happened on June 24, 2024, at approximately 11:55 p.m., at 11711 Air Expressway in Adelanto.

According to reports, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a potential fight involving around 20 individuals gathered outside the gas station. Shortly after the call, the situation escalated, and a shooting was reported.

Two individuals sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. At this time, no arrests have been made, and the conditions of the victims remain undisclosed. Authorities have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station has urged anyone with pertinent information about the incident to come forward. Detective Z. Vogel is handling the case and can be reached at 760-552-6800. Additionally, informants wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or visit their website at www.wetip.com.





