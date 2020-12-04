Detectives arrest Apple Valley man for sex crimes against a child and incest

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives arrested 51-year-old Shawn Dee Mathews for sex crimes against a child and incest, officials said.

On Thursday, November 12, 2020 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Detectives from Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station received information regarding a child molestation case. As result of the investigation evidence was located supporting the allegations.

Apple Valley Detectives arrested Shawn Mathews on December 2, 2020, for child molestation and incest and he was booked at the High Desert Detention Center. Mathews is currently being held in lieu of $350,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on December 4, 2020.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dutra, at Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station (760)240-7400. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

