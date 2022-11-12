Adelanto News
Detectives are Investigating the In-Custody Death of Eli Baker, 33 of Hesperia
ADELANTO, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — An inmate housed at a local detention center in Adelanto died after suffering from a medical emergency, officials confirmed.
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 9:23 p.m., deputies and medical staff at the High Desert Detention Center responded to a male inmate who was unresponsive inside a cell.
“Baker was housed alone in a cell and suffered a medical emergency. Baker was provided with medical aid, including CPR, by medical staff and deputies. Paramedics responded and despite further life-saving measures, Baker was pronounced deceased,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The inmate was later identified as 33-year-old Hesperia Resident Eli Baker, who was in custody since his arrest date on August 23, 2022, when he was picked up by the San Bernardino County Probation Department for a probation violation.
He was booked in at the High Desert Detention Center where he remained.
Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.
Baker was transported to the Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
15 freeway7 days ago
Hesperia Passenger Station Proposed for Cajon Pass High-Speed Rail System connecting Hesperia to Rancho Cucamonga
-
All News6 days ago
Woman Killed in T-Bone crash on Amargosa Road ID’d as 43-year-old Victorville Resident
-
All News5 days ago
Major accident investigation shuts down Amargosa Road in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Rancho Cucamonga boy, 15, killed at a house party, detectives release photo of a person of interest
-
All News6 days ago
Puleaga Pele, 44, of Hesperia, was arrested for allegedly selling ghost guns – a fast-growing crisis
-
All News6 days ago
Storm system to bring in widespread rainfall, wind, and lower temperatures across the Victor Valley
-
All News6 days ago
Westbound Bear Valley Road Closed After Pedestrian Hit in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
Motorcycle rider killed in solo overnight crash in Apple Valley