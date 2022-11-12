Detectives are Investigating the In-Custody Death of Eli Baker, 33 of Hesperia

ADELANTO, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — An inmate housed at a local detention center in Adelanto died after suffering from a medical emergency, officials confirmed.

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 9:23 p.m., deputies and medical staff at the High Desert Detention Center responded to a male inmate who was unresponsive inside a cell.

“Baker was housed alone in a cell and suffered a medical emergency. Baker was provided with medical aid, including CPR, by medical staff and deputies. Paramedics responded and despite further life-saving measures, Baker was pronounced deceased,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The inmate was later identified as 33-year-old Hesperia Resident Eli Baker, who was in custody since his arrest date on August 23, 2022, when he was picked up by the San Bernardino County Probation Department for a probation violation.

He was booked in at the High Desert Detention Center where he remained.

Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.

Baker was transported to the Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

