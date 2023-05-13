Desert Valley Hospital Announces Internal Medicine Residency Program

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Desert Valley Hospital, a member of Prime Healthcare receives accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) to start a new Internal Medicine Residency Program in July of 2023.

Internal Medicine residents will receive their training at Desert Valley Hospital while also completing specialty rotations in clinics within Desert Valley Medical Group and throughout the High Desert. The addition of graduate medical education gives the unique ability to train future physicians who share a commitment to outstanding patient care and clinical excellence.

The three-year Internal Medicine Residency Program will begin with eight internal medicine residents per year for a total of twenty-four residents over a 3-year period. Medical residents at Desert Valley Hospital will work side-by-side and train under the supervision of an attending physician board-certified in their specialty. Successful completion of residency training is a requirement to obtain board certification in a selected specialty.

“Our goal is to train residents to be compassionate and skilled physicians, ensuring they receive the experiences necessary to prepare them for a successful future in medicine,” said Dr. Imran Siddiqui, CMO of Desert Valley Hospital and Desert Valley Medical Group. “The success of our program is key to addressing the shortage of physicians in the High Desert. Having residents train here will not only bolster the numbers of providers in our community, but also train them with a unique understanding of the needs of our patients.”

In addition to Desert Valley Hospital, Prime Healthcare’s growing residency programs are a testimony to train a next generation of physician leaders. Prime Healthcare is committed to improving access to quality care for communities for generations to come.

