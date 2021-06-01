Deputy shot in Yucca Valley remains in critical condition

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff McMahon said the deputy shot by a pursuit suspect remains in the hospital and in critical condition.

During a Monday evening press conference from what appeared to be the inside of a hospital room Deputy McMahon provided additional details into the shooting.

On Memorial Day Monday, May 31, 2021, deputies assigned to the Morongo Basin Station were conducting extra patrol enforcement for Off Highway vehicles.

Deputies observed a male subject on a street-legal motorcycle and attempted a traffic stop for no license plate in the area of Paxton Road and Imperial Drive.

The driver of the motorcycle fled the scene and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the suspect foot bailed in the area of Dumosa and Sunnyslope & ran into the desert.

The suspect shot at responding deputies and the deputies returned fire. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene and a handgun was located nearby, officials said.

Detectives with the Specialized Investigations Division are on scene conducting the investigation.

