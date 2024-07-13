Deputy Larry Torres Awarded Medal of Valor for Heroic Rescue During Adelanto Fire

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy, Larry Torres, was awarded the Sheriff’s Medal of Valor during the Exceptional Service Awards for his courageous actions during a residential fire.

On the afternoon of Sunday, May 15, 2022, Deputy Torres was dispatched to a residential fire in Adelanto. Upon arrival, he was met by a distressed mother who informed him that her nine-year-old son was trapped inside the house.

Acting promptly, Deputy Torres entered the smoke-filled residence. After methodically searching the rooms, he found the child in a rear bedroom with his dog. The child was reluctant to leave without his pet.

Deputy Torres managed to open the bedroom window and assisted the dog outside, which reassured the child. He then helped the child through the window, ensuring both were safely outside.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment related to the fire.

Deputy Torres’ quick response and willingness to enter the dangerous situation played a crucial role in securing the safety of both the child and his dog.





