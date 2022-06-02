Deputy Kimberly Kabluyen awarded Deputy of the Year by the Barstow Optimist Group

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Barstow Optimist Group awarded Barstow Sheriff’s Station Deputy Kimberly Kabluyen “Deputy of the Year”.

Deputy Kabluyen is assigned to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Mobile Field Force and has dedicated herself to serving the citizens.

Prior to beginning her career with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, she received her bachelor’s degree from the University of La Verne in Computer Science and Engineering.

In July 2018, she was hired as a deputy sheriff trainee and graduated from the 212th session of the San Bernardino County Basic Academy. After graduation, she was assigned to Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center.

In June 2019, Kabluyen was assigned to the Barstow Station where she continues to develop her investigative skills and has been involved in several detailed cases.

“Kabluyen has been recognized by supervisors assigned to Homicide Detail and Specialized Enforcement Division. They authored positive personnel reports thanking her for assistance with the service of search warrants related to a homicide investigation and assisting with the apprehension of a suspect which shot at a deputy. She continues to display a willingness to assist her fellow deputies and investigators in achieving a successful and positive outcome,” stated Barstow sheriff’s officials.

Officials said Kabluyen was instrumental in the development of a recruitment power point presentation for newly appointed deputy sheriffs.

“The power point presentation highlights the opportunities available at the Barstow Station. She is the station liaison for the “Shop with a Cop” program. She works tirelessly to identify families in need. She then coordinates with Sheriff’s Employee Benefits Association (SEBA) to get the family needed resources during the Christmas Holiday Season. She actively participates in several community events throughout the jurisdiction of the Barstow Station,” stated officials.

Throughout her career, minutely detailed above, Kimberly has earned a well-deserved reputation of being a humble, dedicated, well-rounded, and exceptionally skilled Deputy Sheriff. She seeks and completes complex investigations, respectfully and effectively communicates with the public and her peers and goes out of her way to help community members and her peers.

(photo courtesy of Barstow Sheriff’s Station)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.