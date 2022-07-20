Deputy kicked in the face by a woman arrested for DUI in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy was kicked in the face by a woman that was arrested for DUI.

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 7:37 p.m., Deputy J. Mora witnessed a white BMW run the stop sign at the intersection of Delicious Street and Bartlett Avenue. The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed through the intersection, turning and travelling east on Bartlett Avenue.

The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Tamara Cole, a resident of Victorville, displayed a complete disregard for public safety. Deputy Mora initiated a traffic stop at Bartlett Ave. and Spruce Street.

“During contact with Cole, a heavy odor of alcoholic beverage emitted from her breath and vehicle. Cole and a passenger in the vehicle, Darrieanna Jones, exited the vehicle and immediately became confrontational with deputies. Three children, ranging in age from 3 to 5 years-old, were in the back seat of the vehicle,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Cole and Jones remained confrontational and uncooperative. Cole refused Field Sobriety Tests (FST’s). Once Cole was placed in the sheriff’s patrol vehicle, she kicked Deputy Mora in the face. Deputy Mora authored a search warrant to compel a blood draw from Cole.

Tamara Cole and Darrieanna Jones were booked at High Desert Detention Center. Cole was booked for obstructing an executive officer, driving on a suspended license, and driving under the influence of alcohol. Darrieanna Jones was arrested for obstructing an executive officer. The children were released into the custody of family members.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact J. Mora, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.