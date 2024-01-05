Deputy J. Rowley Assists in Delivering Baby in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023, Deputy J. Rowley of the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station assisted in delivering a baby at a residence in the 17900 block of Kendall Circle, in Adelanto.

According to the official report, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a 911 medical aid call at the location at 12:02 a.m., where they found a 31-year-old female in labor.

As the medical personnel had not arrived yet, Deputy J. Rowley, a military veteran with extensive medical training, stepped in to assist the mother in delivering the baby.

The report states, “Deputy J. Rowley assisted the female in delivering her baby at 12:16 a.m. prior to medical personnel arriving.”

The timely and efficient action of Deputy Rowley undoubtedly played a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of the mother and the newborn.

Both were subsequently transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response (AMR).

In recognition of Deputy Rowley’s exemplary response, the official statement acknowledges, “Deputy Rowley is a military veteran and has military medical training. We are honored to have him working at the Victor Valley Station. Great job Deputy Rowley!”

This inspiring incident highlights the versatile role of law enforcement professionals, who not only contribute to maintaining public safety but also extend their assistance to medical situations when required.

