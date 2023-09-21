Deputy-involved shooting occurs in Hesperia during active burglary

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Over a dozen patrol cars responded to reports of a deputy-involved shooting.
According to scanner traffic, the Fire Department responded to the area of Malibu Avenue and Muscatel Streets for reports of a suspect down just after 7 p.m., September 20, 2023.
Deputies had an area near Sunland Street and Malibu Avenue surrounded by deputies with their guns drawn, and a sheriff’s helicopter in the air with its spotlight shining at a residence.
“At approximately 7:00 p.m. this evening deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the 13200 block of Sunland St., Hesperia,” San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG.
“Upon arriving, a deputy-involved shooting occurred. The scene is still very active and no further information is available yet,” stated Rodriguez.
A large neighborhood crowd gathered near a street corner to watch the commotion.
A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy was treated at the scene for a hand injury, and it’s currently unknown whether he or any other deputies were transported.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
