Deputy-involved shooting occurs in Hesperia during active burglary

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Over a dozen patrol cars responded to reports of a deputy-involved shooting.

According to scanner traffic, the Fire Department responded to the area of Malibu Avenue and Muscatel Streets for reports of a suspect down just after 7 p.m., September 20, 2023.

Deputies had an area near Sunland Street and Malibu Avenue surrounded by deputies with their guns drawn, and a sheriff’s helicopter in the air with its spotlight shining at a residence.

“At approximately 7:00 p.m. this evening deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the 13200 block of Sunland St., Hesperia,” San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG.



“Upon arriving, a deputy-involved shooting occurred. The scene is still very active and no further information is available yet,” stated Rodriguez.

A large neighborhood crowd gathered near a street corner to watch the commotion.

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy was treated at the scene for a hand injury, and it’s currently unknown whether he or any other deputies were transported.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

