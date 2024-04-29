 
Deputy Involved Shooting Investigation Underway at a home on the Apple Valley Golf Course

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 29, 2024 | 11:56 amLast Updated: April 29, 2024 | 11:56 am
officer involved shooting investigation at a home on the apple valley golf course

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives are actively investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred at a residence Monday morning in the Town of Apple Valley.

At about 8:25 am, on April 29, 2024, deputies responded to a reported assault in the 15200 block of Pocahantas Road, to a home that sits on the Apple Valley golf course.

“When they arrived, a female was found to have injuries. Deputies then encountered a male subject and a deputy involved shooting occurred,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez.

officer involved shooting investigation at a home on the apple valley golf course

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District requested two medical helicopters to airlift two people from the incident.

Rodriguez confirmed that both the female victim and the male suspect have been transported to a trauma center.

No other injuries have been reported and additional information will be released when available.

officer involved shooting investigation at a home on the apple valley golf course

