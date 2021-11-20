All News
Deputy-Involved shooting closes stretch of Danbury Avenue in Hesperia
HESPERIA, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Danbury Avenue remains closed as authorities investigate a deputy-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.
It happened just after 1:00 a.m., November 20, 2021, in the 8100 block of I Avenue after reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area.
“Deputies responded and the and the male occupant of the vehicle was uncooperative,” San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG.
Rodriguez said an officer-involved shooting occurred, but that nobody was struck by gunfire.
The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigigations has responded and assumed the investigation. Danbury Road remained closed between I and Kingston Avenues as of 9:30 am.
Rodriguez said no further information is available at this time. This is a developing story and details will be updated as they become available.
