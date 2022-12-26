All News
Deputy-Involved in Fatal Traffic Collision Christmas Night in Oro Grande
ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a fatal traffic collision on Christmas night.
The two-vehicle traffic collision was reported at 9:18 p.m., Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the intersection of National Trails Highway and Hibiscus Street in Oro Grande.
Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and located a sheriff’s deputy patrol vehicle and a Chevy Impala with major damage.
According to scanner traffic, the Impala was off the roadway and completely engulfed in flames.
Per scanner traffic, when firefighters arrived onscene, they located the deputy unconscious in their patrol vehicle, however, the driver of the second vehicle was not immediately located and was believed to have been ejected.
The California Highway Patrol utilized their helicopter, H82, to land at the scene and transport the deputy to a trauma center in unknown condition.
A short time later, the driver of the Impala was located at the scene and pronounced deceased.
The cause of the collision is under investigation, and no further details were immediately available.
