Deputy Fatally Shoots 52-Year-Old Domestic Violence Suspect After Pursuit in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Saturday night pursuit involving a 52-year-old domestic violence suspect ended with a lethal shooting involving a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy in Hesperia.

It happened on March 23, 2024, at approximately 9:50 p.m., when a deputy with the Hesperia Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Keith Vinyard.

Sheriff’s officials said Vinyard, a resident of Hesperia, had an outstanding felony domestic violence warrant for his arrest and failed to yield.

Vinyard fled from deputies, driving recklessly at a high rate of speed. The pursuit terminated in a desert area southeast of the 15400 block of Halinor Street, near the California Aqueduct in Hesperia.

“At the end of the pursuit, Vinyard refused to comply with commands and threatened to shoot the deputy. As additional deputies arrived, Vinyard armed himself with a large metal object and a lethal force encounter occurred,” stated a sheriff’s news release about the incident.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and deputies provided medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived.

Despite life-saving measures, Vinyard was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and collaborated with the Department of Justice during the initial phases of the investigation.

Pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is conducting the investigation.





