Deputy attacked by 30-year-old man in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A deputy on a disturbance call was attacked by a 30-year-old man in Apple Valley.

It happened at about 11:47 PM on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in the 22000 block of Bear Valley Road.

Upon arrival, Deputy Kabluyen arrived at the location and could hear people fighting inside. The deputy made entry to the residence and was attacked by the suspect, identified as Julian Ortiz.

“When he made entry into the home, Ortiz was combative and punched Deputy Kabluyen in the face,” stated a sheriff’s news release. “After a brief struggle, Deputy Kabluyen was able to gain control over Ortiz, taking him into custody without further incident. Deputy Kabluyen sustained a laceration to his face, was taken to a local hospital, treated for his injury and later released.”

Ortiz was transported to the High Desert Detention Center and booked on PC 243 (C)(1), Battery against a Peace Officer, and PC69, Resisting Arrest. He is scheduled to appear at the Victorville Superior Court on November 18, 2020 and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy J. Kabluyen at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

