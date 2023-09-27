Deputy arrested with 104 pounds of fentanyl, visited narcotic stash location in Victorville

Riverside County, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A former deputy was arrested after it was discovered that he played a pivotal role in trafficking large quantities of narcotics within Riverside County while off duty, and was suspected of having ties to the Mexican Cartel.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Bureau (SIB), worked an extensive investigation into a Drug Trafficking Organization where they identified Correctional Sheriff’s Deputy Jorge Oceguera-Rocha, a 25-year-old resident of Banning, as a suspect in their investigation.

Intercepting Oceguera-Rocha’s phone calls, they learned of his plans to travel to a home in Victorville, identified as a narcotic stash location, according to an affidavit obtained by USAToday.

Oceguera-Rocha arrived at the Victorville home around 3 p.m., made a phone call to a family member, entered the garage of the home, and then re-appeared 10 minutes later, the outlet reported.

On September 17, 2023, Oceguera-Rocha was arrested on Interstate 10 at County Line Road, in Calimesa, after a traffic stop, according to a press release.

During the traffic stop, a K9 confirmed the presence of the narcotics, and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

More than 100 pounds of packaged fentanyl pills, known as M30s, and a handgun were located.

“The case in its entirety was presented to the Assistant United States Attorney’s (AUSA) office for review on federal drug trafficking charges and weapon charges, and on September 20, 2023, that federal indictment was rejected by the AUSA’s office,” the release stated.

Oceguera-Rocha was arrested and subsequently booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center, and re-arrested into a county jail after the federal indictment was rejected.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office is prepared to file charges that include possession of narcotics, transportation with the intent to distribute narcotics, weight enhancements for the narcotics, and possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department stated.

Bail was set at $5 million dollars based on the weight amount, he was listed as a danger to the public and said to be a flight risk due to potential ties to the Mexican Cartel, according to court documents.

“The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office condemns any form of illegal activity and remains resolute in its commitment to deterring and preventing such behavior,” the Department stated.”

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said it will employ all necessary measures to ensure the highest standards of integrity and professionalism among its personnel.

Correctional Deputy Oceguera-Rocha was hired by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office in April of 2019 and was assigned to the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, and has since resigned in lieu of termination, according to Special Investigations Bureau Captain Rob Roggeveen.

This investigation is still ongoing and is still under investigation.

