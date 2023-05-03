Deputy and K9 Partner Locate Drugs on a Visitor at the West Valley Detention Center

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 49-year-old Apple Valley woman visiting a jail was arrested after a k9 and his partner located drugs inside her vehicle.

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, West Valley Detention Center deputies conducted extra patrol in the visitor parking lot and surrounding areas of the facility. Deputy Zachary Carlos and his partner, narcotics detection K9 Rip, assisted and conducted routine vehicle inspections in the jail visitor parking lot.

During a vehicle inspection, Carlos contacted Angela Morris, who was visiting an inmate currently in custody at the facility. K9 Rip immediately alerted on Morris’s vehicle, indicating the presence of narcotics. Carlos conducted a search of Morris’s vehicle and located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Morris was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center for Penal Code 4573 – Bringing a Controlled Substance into a California Jail or State Prison.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Deputy Z. Carlos at 909-708-8371. Callers who wish to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.Wetip.com

(Photo courtesy of SBSD Headquarters)