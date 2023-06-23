Deputies working to ID injured suspect and others that fled late-night shooting in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Police are attempting to identify an injured suspect and others who fled the scene of a late-night shooting.

On Thursday, June 21, 2023, at approximately 11:57 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to reports of gunshots fired outside of a residence on the 13000 block of Elcona Drive in Victorville.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s helicopter provided aerial coverage and located a suspicious vehicle with bullet holes in a field near Victor Valley Global Medical Center (VVGMC).

“Deputies learned the driver of the vehicle dropped-off a man with a gunshot wound at VVGMC and left. The man was airlifted to a trauma center where he remains in stable condition,” stated sheriff’s officials.

The man suffering gunshot wounds is believed to be one of the suspects involved in the shooting and has not yet been identified, stated officials.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released when available.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Deputy Lee with the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

