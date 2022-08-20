All News
Deputies swarmed Victor Valley High School in Victorville after reports of a person with a gun
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Earlier this week deputies swarmed Victor Valley High School after receiving information about a juvenile seen with a gun.
It happened on Wednesday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 2:31 p.m., when sheriff’s dispatch received a report of a large fight in front of the high school.
“There were a lot of juveniles dispersing in the area when the reporting party saw a white male juvenile with a black handgun,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake.
Updated information stated the suspect was last heading towards Village Drive. At 2:33 p.m., deputies arrived at the scene but were unable to locate the suspect.
“After being disconnected, dispatch attempted to call the reporting party back, but was unable to reach her,” stated Blake. “While on scene, deputies were unable to locate the reporting party.”
Despite an extensive area search by patrol units and aerial assistance by Sheriff’s Unit 40K1 deputies were unable to locate the suspect.
School Resource Deputies remained in the area until it was deemed clear of any active threats.
