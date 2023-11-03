Deputies Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Woman Who Stole Cash and Credit Cards From Vehicle

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who was captured on surveillance footage using stolen cash and credit cards from a parked vehicle.

On October 26, 2023, an unidentified woman broke into a vehicle in the Apple Valley neighborhood on Bear Valley Road.

The perpetrator made off with more than $4,700 in cash, credit cards, and personal financial information that were kept inside the vehicle.

The following two days, October 28 and 29, the stolen credit cards were used at gas stations located in Lucerne Valley and Big Bear.

Law enforcement is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying and locating the suspect.

The suspect is described as a woman, possibly of white or Hispanic descent, aged between 25 and 35, standing approximately 5’4″ tall with a medium build with brown or brown and red hair.

She was last seen wearing a brown hoodie sweatshirt, black pants with knee holes, red suspenders hanging from her waist, and white and black Puma sneakers. Notably, she has a tattoo on her inner right ankle and was spotted wearing glasses at one of the gas stations.

The suspect was seen driving a dark-colored 2006-2008 Ford F-150, a crew cab with suicide doors, tinted windows, a silver metal bumper, and silver step-side rails.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective T. Gates at the Apple Valley Police Department at [(760) 240-7400](tel:(760) 240-7400), extension 7424, or Sheriff’s Dispatch at [(760) 956-5001](tel:(760) 956-5001).

To remain anonymous, you can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information via the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

