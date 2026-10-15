Deputies Seek Public’s Help Finding Missing 33-Year-Old Victorville Woman Aisha Crisan

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Aisha Crisan, a 33-year-old Victorville woman who has been missing for several days, according to her family.

The missing-person report was filed on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, after deputies from the Victorville Police Station responded to the 13000 block of Mirage Road at approximately 6:26 p.m.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Crisan last communicated with family members on Saturday, October 10.

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Crisan is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 89 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities also provided details about several distinctive tattoos that may help identify her, including a dream catcher tattoo and praying hands tattoo on her left arm, along with a flower tattoo on the side of her neck.

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A missing-person flyer also indicated she may have been wearing a black hoodie and other dark clothing when she disappeared.

Crisan’s current whereabouts remain unknown.

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Anyone with information about her disappearance is urged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

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