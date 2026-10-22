UPDATE – Missing 23-Year-Old Found Safe

UPDATED ON OCTOBER 22, 2026, AT 7:00 P.M: Aaron Poole was safely located in Apple Valley and has been reunited with his family. Thank you to all who shared the information.

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating Aaron Poole, a 23-year-old Apple Valley resident with numerous medical issues and a profound cognitive impairment who left his home Thursday morning.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Poole left his residence in the 21100 block of Willow Springs Avenue on foot at approximately 11:52 a.m. on October 22, 2026. Authorities said he walks with a limp.

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Poole is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray Tupac sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black Vans shoes.

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Anyone with information about Poole’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective K. Williams at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call 844-909-3006 or text REPORT to that number through We-Tip. Information may also be submitted through the department’s online reporting portal.

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