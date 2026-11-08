Deputies Seek Help Finding Missing 87-Year-Old El Mirage Man

EL MIRAGE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The granddaughter of 87-year-old Felipe Garcia Jr. is asking residents in Adelanto, Victorville and nearby communities to help find him after he was reported missing Friday.

Alina Garcia said her grandfather has dementia and that nearly two days had passed since he walked away when she shared her family’s appeal. She said he was last seen in the Adelanto area and that the family believes he may be in Victorville.

“We are extremely concerned for his safety and well-being, especially due to his age and medical condition,” Alina Garcia wrote.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Garcia was last seen leaving a home in the 1900 block of Bartlett Avenue in El Mirage at about 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2026. Deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to the home at about 2:00 p.m. after he was reported missing.

The department said Garcia left his wallet and cell phone behind. He has a heart condition and is known to frequent banks in the Adelanto area.

Garcia is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 166 pounds and has white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hat, a white-and-brown striped long-sleeved shirt, a brown leather vest and blue jeans.

Alina Garcia asked people to share the family’s appeal and thanked those who have offered help, prayers and support.

“Every share, every set of eyes, and any information could make a difference in bringing our grandfather home safely,” she wrote.

The family asks anyone who sees Garcia to call 911 immediately. The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to contact Detective Harris at 760-552-3800. To submit an anonymous tip, call We-Tip at 844-909-3006, text REPORT to the same number or submit a tip online.

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